By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Shaler Township police officer was able to catch up with a robbery suspect just minutes after a hold up at a GetGo on Route 8 over the weekend.

Police say Daniel Bush, 31, is also accused in a second robbery at a GetGo on Mt. Royal Boulevard and an attempted robbery at a nearby Sunoco, also on Mt. Royal, just minutes apart early Saturday morning.

The third robbery and arrest happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the GetGo on Route 8.

Investigators say an officer had just walked into the store after the robbery. Bush walked past the officer and then started running away.

The officer started a search and found Bush at a nearby building as he was trying to get into his car.

Police say Bush put up a fight and the officer had to use his Taser in order to arrest him.

Police say they were able to match Bush to the other two incidents by his vehicle.

No one was injured in any of the incidents. Police say Bush never showed a weapon.

He is charged with robbery in both GetGo incidents and will face attempted robbery charged for the Sunoco incident.