LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/KDKA) — Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. He was 65. Taylor’s family and the company say Taylor took his own life after suffering from symptoms related to COVID-19, including severe tinnitus.

Tinnitus is a common condition involving ringing or or other noises in one or both ears. Experts say the coronavirus can exacerbate tinnitus problems.

A statement says Taylor’s suffering greatly intensified in recent days and became unbearable.

Taylor recent committed to funding a clinical study to help military members suffering with tinnitus.

Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse restaurant in 1993.

The company is based in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

There are several Texas Roadhouse locations in the Pittsburgh area, including in Beaver, Butler, Bridgeville, Greensburg, Pleasant Hills, Monroeville, McCandless, Washington, and Uniontown.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)