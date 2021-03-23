By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There's a COVID-19 outbreak among Allegheny County councilmembers and staff, says Councilmember Bethany Hallam.
Hallam tweeted saying Tuesday’s County Council meeting was rescheduled for March 30 at 5 p.m. because of an outbreak.
Reminder to Allegheny County that tonight's regularly schedule County Council meeting has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, March 30th at 5pm due to a COVID outbreak amongst councilmembers and staff.
— Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) March 23, 2021
She didn't say how many cases were being reported among councilmembers and staff.
Details on the March 30 meeting can be found online.