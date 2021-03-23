CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a COVID-19 outbreak among Allegheny County councilmembers and staff, says Councilmember Bethany Hallam.

Hallam tweeted saying Tuesday’s County Council meeting was rescheduled for March 30 at 5 p.m. because of an outbreak.

She didn’t say how many cases were being reported among councilmembers and staff.

Details on the March 30 meeting can be found online.