INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Loyola is back in the Sweet 16 again.

Having beaten the Fighting Illini in an upset on Sunday, the Ramblers are just two wins away from repeating their historic run to the Final Four in 2018.

Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig was part of that magical team as a freshman.

Now, he is hoping to bookend his college career – with another deep run as a senior.

“We came into this tournament, you know, ranked like 17th in the country in the AP poll – you know?” Krutwig said. “We got an eighth seed. That’s just the hand we were dealt. But that’s the great thing about us – we can adapt to any style of play, really, and you know, you can’t not think that you’re one of the best teams in the country. You’ve got to think that. You’ve got to play like it, and you know, we’re excited to get to the next one.”

Loyola will next play Oregon State. Tipoff is Saturday at 2:40 p.m., and the game is on CBS.