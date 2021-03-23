By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Student leaders at Pittsburgh Public Schools will moderate the first in-person mayoral forum with the four candidates running for Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh.
The debate will be held this Friday at the Pittsburgh Westinghouse Auditorium and is not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto, retired Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno, State Representative Ed Gainey and Will Parker will discuss local issues, according to a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson.
Pittsburgh Public Schools says this is the first time the candidates have met in-person for a forum during the election cycle due to the pandemic.
The event will be streamed live on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.