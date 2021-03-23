TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police chase in Toledo ended when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy overturned and slid into a brick building, killing him and injuring two other teenage passengers.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
Police initially tried to stop the car on a city street but the driver instead sped away, authorities said.
The car overturned a short time later when the driver lost control while trying to make a turn.
The driver was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.
Two other boys who were riding in the car ages 14 and 15 were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.
