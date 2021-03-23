By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tree of Life congregation is sending their condolences to the community of Boulder today following a rampage in a Colorado supermarket that left 10 people dead.

The Squirrel Hill synagogue suffered its own tragedy when 11 of its members were gunned down during morning services back in 2018.

Tree of Life Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers said in a statement, “We send our condolences to the loved ones of the 10 people killed last night in Boulder, Colorado. We know all too well the far-reaching impact of senseless violence that not only robs us of loved ones, but also our sense of security when it occurs in our community, in places we know like the back of our hand. We grieve the loss of life and pray that those who mourn will be comforted. May the memories of those lost be a blessing.”

Those lost in Colorado yesterday include:

Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Officer Talley, 51, leaves behind seven children alone. The Boulder police chief says he was the first to arrive at the scene of the King Soopers grocery store and called his actions “heroic.”

The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa, is facing 10 counts of murder. He is in custody.

In addition to Tree of Life, a Pittsburgh Steeler is speaking out about yesterday’s shooting.

Steelers offensive lineman and activist Zach Banner, who hosted an “Athletes Against Anti-Semitism” forum last month with Rabbi Myers, posted on Twitter that his “heart goes out to Colorado.”

He goes on to say, “Enough is enough. We need change.”

My heart goes out to Colorado and all those who lost a loved one in another horrific mass shooting. THIS SHOULDN’T KEEP HAPPENING!! Enough is enough. We need change. — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) March 23, 2021

Flags on all public buildings in Colorado have been ordered to half-staff for 10 days as a memorial to the victims.