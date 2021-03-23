By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) announced on Tuesday that it is eliminating the age criterion for eligible veterans looking to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

VAPHS requires that veterans be enrolled and eligible for VA healthcare to receive the vaccine.

VAPHS said that the shift is following the Department of Veterans Affairs’ push to get all eligible veterans vaccinated.

According to VAPHS, veterans can schedule free appointments through My HealtheVet to get an appointment at the University Drive campus, H.J. Heinz III campus or an outpatient clinic.

Most of the clinics will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which comes with two doses spaced out with 21 days in between.

VAPHS said that they cannot provide the vaccine to TRICARE and CHAMPVA beneficiaries, veterans’ spouses and dependents or civilians at this time.

