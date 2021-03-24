PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As temperatures rise, Allegheny County health officials are offering a word of caution.

Coronavirus cases in the county are up and as more people get vaccinated, officials say people still need to be safe.

“Our case counts in Allegheny County are on the rise,” said Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen.

With St. Patrick’s Day get-togethers and rising spring temperatures, Dr. Bogen said the county Health Department has noticed an unsettling trend.

“We hear that many people are gathering with friends in larger groups than weeks ago,” said Dr. Bogen. “Many of the gatherings are without masks. There are larger groups at establishments and less physical distancing than recommended.”

KDKA’s Bryant Reed took to the streets to see if county residents are concerned or ready to get out in the sun.

“If you go somewhere and you notice there’s a huge crowd, then I think it’s up to you to make a decision,” said Lauren Gomez Martin.

“With how things are, closer crowds, people being out more because it’s summertime,” said Albaneze Cohen, “it’s a concern that’s going to happen all over again.”

Allegheny County’s positive percent numbers have risen over the past week from 5.4 percent to 6 percent.

“I think people don’t pay attention to those numbers, which is why people are doing things too soon,” said Pamela Ison. “I just feel like, again, not taking precautions and rushing into it too fast is why people are still sick.”

As Pennsylvania slowly reopens, we’re also nearing one million COVID-19 cases. It is just one reason to heed any caution and still find a way to have a good time.