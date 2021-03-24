PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Allegheny County leaders announced plans to launch a new vaccine registration system, they also expanded eligibility for its vaccine clinics.

The county’s vaccine clinics are now open to anyone in Phase 1A, where as before it was for people 65 and older and those 50 to 64 with high-risk conditions.

The state’s 1A group is for people ages 16 to 64 with conditions like cancer, COPD, pregnancy and type 2 diabetes.

BREAKING —> Dr. Debra Bogen says starting immediately everyone eligible in Phase 1A will be able to get a vaccine through the county. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EqTpIQKfCr — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) March 24, 2021

Right now, the county has clinics in Castle Shannon, Ross Township, the Hill District and at the Petersen Events Center. They’re all appointment-only.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the new registration tool will allow residents to pre-register so they can be notified when clinics they’re eligible for open. It’ll also prevent ineligible people from registering for clinics, he says.

Fitzgerald says more information will be coming next week on how people can register.

It comes as Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said cases and hospitalizations in the county are on the rise as are reports of large, unmasked gatherings.

She also pointed to variants, saying there are 33 known cases of the U.K. variant in the county and that’s “just the tip of the iceberg.” She says the U.K. variant is estimated to be 50% more transmissible.

Fitzgerald urged people to continue to follow safety guidelines to prevent what he calls a “third spike.”