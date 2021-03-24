CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News StafF

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bud Dupree says it’s “not even a question” he’s excited about heading to Tennesse, but he’s going to miss the Steelers fans.

In a piece posted to The Players’ Tribune, Dupree, who is now a Titan, talks about the Steelers, the city and the fans.

“I think most of all, though, I’m gonna miss all those Steeler fans. I mean, for real, Steeler fans … I’m gonna miss y’all. Because you guys, you’re craaaaaaaazy,” he writes.

He also talks about how the Steelers’ way of playing reflects Pittsburgh’s history.

“Hard work. Blue collar. Shut up and do your job. Look after your teammates. Be accountable. Uphold the standard. Rinse and repeat. In some ways it was like, The secret is … there is no secret. Step up. Earn respect. Put in work. Carry on the tradition,” he writes.

You can read Dupree’s thank you to fans here.