PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has an under the sea theme going on all this month for Lent.
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large red Bermuda onion – sliced
- 4 cloves of garlic – sliced
- ¼ pound chorizo – thinly sliced
- 1 ½ pounds tiny clams (preferably little necks)
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 pinch saffron
- 1½ cups purchased Marinara sauce
- 1 tablespoon hot chili flakes
- 1 pound Fusilli pasta – cooked al dente
- 1 bunch stemmed Italian parsley – chopped
- Salt to taste
In a large heavy pot, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add onion, garlic and chorizo and sauté until softened. Add clams, white wine, saffron, chicken stock and tomato sauce and bring to a boil.
Add cooked pasta to pot and heat through completely. Make sure that all of the clams have opened. Discard any un-opened clams. Add chili flakes and parsley. Season to taste with salt, if necessary.
Serves: 6