By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – A rise in COVID-19 cases at Penn State University has led to university leaders asking more students to get tested.
Several students on the main campus in State College have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the university, the number is now at about a 2% positivity rate at certain on or off-campus housing facilities.
This means that even asymptomatic students are being asked to get tested within the next two days.