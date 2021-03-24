By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 498 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

Of the nearly 500 newly-reported cases, the Health Department says 350 are confirmed and 148 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 month to 96 years, with a median age of 32 years.

There have now been 5,544 total hospitalizations and 82,942 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,750.

Of today’s 10 reported deaths, three are associated with a long-term care facility.

One of the patients was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, one in their 70s, three patients in their 80s and three more in their 90s. The dates of death range from March 3-18.

