PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania ranks above the national average for coronavirus vaccine distribution.

“According to a number of observers, as of today, we’re 15th in the nation in terms of getting shots into arms, first doses,” said Wolf.

But the governor still has not announced a timeline for when people in Phase 1B can be vaccinated. The question is, are people willing to wait any longer?

Those younger than 65 years old have still not had their fair chance of receiving the vaccine. And KDKA has learned that some could be cheating the system.

“We’re scratching our head at some of the decisions. It’s almost like there’s a disconnect between what’s actually happening in the communities,” said Chris Antypas, the president of Asti’s South Hills Pharmacy.

Antypas said the state has released zero guidance on properly vetting patients who claim they smoke cigarettes or have other high-risk conditions, making them eligible for the vaccine.

Sarah Kuhns said she’s spotted several of her friends doing this.

“They really wanna get it because they’re scared and they basically just lie about it,” said Kuhns.

Antypas said, “If you are invited to get a vaccine, it’s because I’m using your information that you provided based on your age or the conditions that you say you have.”

And with nothing more than that at his disposal, the pharmacy owner places his hopes in the honor system.

“It is possible to require individuals to show some kind of proof. But it would really be overbearing and not appropriate. The hope is that we all realize and recognize that we are eligible, but there’s somebody who’s maybe at a higher risk,” said Antypas.