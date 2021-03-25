By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The City of McKeesport Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 58-year-old man, David Cook.
Cook is described as a 5'10" tall Black man, weighing 245 pounds with a mustache.
He was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on March 24.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.
