Cook was last seen on Wednesday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The City of McKeesport Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 58-year-old man, David Cook.

Photo Credit: McKeesport Police

Cook is described as a 5’10” tall Black man, weighing 245 pounds with a mustache.

He was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on March 24.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.

