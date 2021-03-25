CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:31st Street Bridge, Disabled Vehicle, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Route 28

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A disabled vehicle along Route 28 inbound is causing traffic delays.

READ MORE: Two Pennsylvania Trade Associations Come Out Against PennDOT's Bridge Toll Proposal

The vehicle is between the 31st Street Bridge and Downtown.

READ MORE: Not-So-Rushed Hour: PennDOT Not Seeing Usual Morning Rush Hour Traffic

Make sure to allow some extra time in your commute.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Weather Chances Increase Overnight

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details