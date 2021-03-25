CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – One of Pittsburgh’s favorite bands are heading back to the stage.

The Clarks have signed up to play at the Starlight Drive-In in Butler.

The show is scheduled for June 5th at 8:00 p.m.

In order to keep social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place, the show is being set up like a drive-in movie.

Details and tickets can be found by following this link.