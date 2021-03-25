PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is now even more opposition to PennDOT’s place to toll nine bridges throughout Pennsylvania, including one right here in Allegheny County.

Two Pennsylvania trade associations are against the plan to toll bridges, saying that would increase project costs.

The Associated Pennsylvania Constructors and Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association have both come out against the plan to toll the nine bridges, including I-79’s bridges over Route 50 in Allegheny County.

The Associated Pennsylvania Constructors typically support tolling to cover transportation projects but their vice president says the cost of private financing would make the project more expensive.

He added that depending on tolls to offset costs is risky.

However, the state transportation secretary says that it’s not as risky as financing an entirely new bridge.

She also expects the projects to be paid for by lower-cost municipal bonds through a federal program. She says the tolls are needed because PennDOT has less than half the money it needs to maintain roadways and bridges.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are taking steps to stop the plan.

The state senate is pushing for a bill to require the legislature’s approval of any transportation project with a user fee.