By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — United Airlines is announcing new routes out of Pittsburgh International Airport ahead of summer vacation season.

United is adding nonstop flights to Portland, Maine, and Charleston, South Carolina.

For the first time ever this summer, Pittsburgh will also have direct flights to Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Pensacola, Florida.

All of them will fly three times a week.

They will begin on May 27, just before Memorial Day, with plans to operate through Labor Day weekend.