Filed Under:Discover FAA High School Competition, Leona Chen, Local TV, Piano, Pittsburgh News, Upper St. Clair High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A talented, local student is bringing home a very prestigious award.

Leona Chen, a freshman at Upper St. Clair High School won first place in the music category in the “Discover FAA” high school competition.

Leona played the piano and performed Chopin’s “Heroic Polonaise in A-Flat Major.”

A big congratulations to Leona!