PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 586 new Coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 393 are confirmed and 193 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from six months to 92 years, with a median age of 35 years.
There have now been 5,570 total hospitalizations and 83,811 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,759.
