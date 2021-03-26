By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A portable toilet became extremely portable Friday morning, landing in the middle of an intersection at CMU.
A photo captured the porta potty sitting in the intersection after a day of high winds in the Pittsburgh area.
The strong winds also brought down trees and power lines, creating a mess for people to clean up.
There were High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in place, and they were canceled around 4:30 p.m.