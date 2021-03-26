By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Fayette County DA Rich Bower announcing new indictments from a county grand Jury. Some of the charges include allegations of individuals smuggling drugs into county prison and drug delivery resulting in death.
Some of the charges announced by District Attorney Rich Bower include allegations of people smuggling drugs into the county prison.
Other charges include drug delivery resulting in death.
A former prison guard was also charged with groping another guard.
