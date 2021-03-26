CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fayette County, Fayette County Jail, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Fayette County DA announced new indictments from a grand jury on Friday.

Some of the charges announced by District Attorney Rich Bower include allegations of people smuggling drugs into the county prison.

Other charges include drug delivery resulting in death.

A former prison guard was also charged with groping another guard.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.