By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,927 new Coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,005,167 cases and 24,953 deaths since Thursday’s report.
There are 1,717 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 358 patients are in the ICU.
The positivity rate for the week of March 12 through March 18 stood at 6.5%.
So far, more than 4/7 million vaccine doses have been administered and over 1.6 million people are fully vaccinated.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
