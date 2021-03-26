By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police handed out four warnings after visiting Pittsburgh-area businesses to make sure they’re following COVID-19 restrictions.

Across the state from Monday, March 22 through Thursday, March 25, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 630 licensed liquor establishments, issuing five notices of violation and 19 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing, social distancing and limited occupancy.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 154 businesses and issued four warnings and no notices of violation.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. Police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.