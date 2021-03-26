By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning today, the first of three home shows will take place in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Starting today and lasting through March 28, the South Hills Home Show will take place at the Cool Springs Sports Complex in Bethel Park.

Next month, two other home shows will take place, first on April 23 and lasting through April 25 – the North Hills Home Show will be hosted at the North Park Sports Complex in Hampton.

Lastly, starting on April 30 and lasting through May 2, the Butler County Home Show will take place at the Family Sports Center in Butler.

All three shows will be free admission and will offer expert advice, exhibits, and demonstrations to bring fresh ideas and advice on home improvement, decorating, and landscaping projects for homeowners.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, including mask requirements, hand sanitizers, and social distancing.

Information on each show can be found below: