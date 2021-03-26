BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) – A weekend of virtual concerts is raising money to save a blues club in Blawnox. But more importantly, it’s paying back a man who has raised millions for charity.

Ron Esser is in jeopardy of losing his beloved club Moondog’s, which has been closed during the pandemic. More than 70 acts are performing virtually this weekend to raise money for a man who has given plenty to the food bank and the Autism Society.

There are 20 national acts and many regional performers including Joe Grushecky and the Granati Brothers.

“You know what a giving man he is,” said blues guitarist and one of the organizers, Cheryl Rinovato. “The work that he does with Band Together Pittsburgh, with the Autism Society, with the blues festival for the last 25 years. He’s raised almost $3 million dollars for the food bank. We need to do something.”

You can watch or donate to the save Moondog’s concert through their Facebook page, Save Moondog’s.

They hope to raise $30,000 dollars. But before the first note was played, they already raised half that amount.