By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Both the Jewish Passover and the Christian Holy Week begin this weekend.
While both are deeply religious times for people of faith, it is also a time when chocolate bunnies and those sugar-filled Peeps make an appearance.
Americans spend about $2.5 billion on Easter-related candy every spring, and this year is no exception.
One of the best-known local producers of candy is Sarris Candies in Canonsburg.
At a taping of the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, Bill Sarris—the company’s president—says after a tough year, everyone is looking forward to a spring filled with chocolate.
“For the candy industry right now, it’s time. It’s one of the biggest candy seasons of the year. Things are slowly improving…people are getting back to work,” Bill Sarris said.
You can watch the full interview with Bob Sarris and Jon Delano on the Sunday Business Page broadcast during KDKA-TV Sunday Morning News.