Here is the recipe for the winning FAN N'ATION wing sauce, along with the runner-up, compliments of Bigham Tavern in Mt. Washington.
(Featured on JP Roofing Fan N’ation 3/27/21)
FAN N’ATION’s Sweet & Sassy
¼ cup butter
3 Tablespoons minced garlic
½ cup brown sugar
1 ½ cup Frank’s Red Hot (or substitute your favorite hot sauce)
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Pinch of salt and pepper
- Prepare wings ahead of time, as you desire – fried or baked.
- While chicken is cooking, combine garlic and butter in a medium saucepan.
- Add brown sugar and mix well.
- Heat over medium heat until the butter starts to bubble.
- Turn off the heat completely.
- Mix in hot sauce, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper.
- Remove from heat and let it cool slightly until you’ve finished cooking your wings.
- Toss wings in the sauce before serving.
- Enjoy!
Honey Garlic Lime
1 ½ cup butter
¼ cup minced garlic
1 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup honey
¼ cup mojito lime seasoning
1 Tablespoon Howlin’ Coyote
Pinch of Salt and Pepper
1 ½ Tablespoon cilantro
Zest and juice from 2 limes
- In a medium saucepan, add butter and garlic.
- Mix in sugar, honey, and seasonings.
- Add the juice from 2 limes.
- Cook over medium heat until all the ingredients are combined and boil for 1 minute.
- Remove from heat and let sauce cool for a minute before you toss your wings in it.
- Once the chicken wings are tossed and glazed, sprinkle with lime zest and some additional cilantro for garnish.
- Enjoy!