CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Filed Under:Bigham Tavern, Fan N'ATion, Honey Garlic Lime, Mt. Washington, Recipe, Sweet N Sassy, Wing sauce

Here is the recipe for the winning FAN N’ATION wing sauce, along with the runner-up, compliments of Bigham Tavern in Mt. Washington.

READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Child Shot, Killed At Cambridge Square Apartments In Monroeville

(Featured on JP Roofing Fan N’ation 3/27/21)

 

FAN N’ATION’s Sweet & Sassy

¼ cup butter

3 Tablespoons minced garlic

½ cup brown sugar

1 ½ cup Frank’s Red Hot (or substitute your favorite hot sauce)

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Pinch of salt and pepper

 

  1. Prepare wings ahead of time, as you desire – fried or baked.
  2. While chicken is cooking, combine garlic and butter in a medium saucepan.
  3. Add brown sugar and mix well.
  4. Heat over medium heat until the butter starts to bubble.
  5. Turn off the heat completely.
  6. Mix in hot sauce, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper.
  7. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly until you’ve finished cooking your wings.
  8. Toss wings in the sauce before serving.
  9. Enjoy!

 

READ MORE: One Person Taken To The Hospital In Motorcycle Accident In McKeesport

 

Honey Garlic Lime

1 ½ cup butter

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup honey

¼ cup mojito lime seasoning

1 Tablespoon Howlin’ Coyote

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

1 ½ Tablespoon cilantro

Zest and juice from 2 limes

MORE NEWS: Dozens Come Together Across Western Pennsylvania For 'Stop Asian Hate' Rallies

 

  1. In a medium saucepan, add butter and garlic.
  2. Mix in sugar, honey, and seasonings.
  3. Add the juice from 2 limes.
  4. Cook over medium heat until all the ingredients are combined and boil for 1 minute.
  5. Remove from heat and let sauce cool for a minute before you toss your wings in it.
  6. Once the chicken wings are tossed and glazed, sprinkle with lime zest and some additional cilantro for garnish.
  7. Enjoy!