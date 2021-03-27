CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A home in Wilkins Township is fully engulfed in flames.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire in Wilkins Township.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m. for a fire in the 400 block of Highlands Avenue.

It is unknown if the home was occupied or if there are any injuries.

