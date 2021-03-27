By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire in Wilkins Township.
#BREAKING This fire is unbelievable. That was a house that caught fire. This is on the 400 block of Highland Ave In Wilkins Township. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4qPeGqzNl5
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 28, 2021READ MORE: Police Arrest Suspect In Case Of Woman Shot In The Head And Killed In Carrick
The call came in just after 10:30 p.m. for a fire in the 400 block of Highlands Avenue.
It is unknown if the home was occupied or if there are any injuries.
