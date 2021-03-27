PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday starts off a bit cloudy, but much quieter than the blustery winds we had on Friday.

Skies will gradually clear through the morning and winds are nice and calm.

Temperatures soar all the way close to 70 degrees for many spots today with some nice afternoon sunshine emerging.

Clouds roll back in overnight with an approaching cold front though which will bring rain chances early Sunday.

We may see a thunderstorm or two early Sunday with that front tapering to showers by lunchtime and gradually drying out by later Sunday evening.

Temperatures dip a bit behind that front into the 50s Monday, but we’ll warm back to the 60s by midweek before a blast of chilly air arrives late week.

So far, the Easter weekend looks to warm back to the 60’s.

