PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Palm Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week for the Christian Faith.

Last year, they were not able to celebrate in person because of the pandemic. This year, it was a return to mostly normal.

“You can feel the spring that’s happening with nature. It’s a spring that happening with our faith,” Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said.

At the beginning of this Holy Week, congregations could sit inside churches. This time last year, all services were virtual.

“For me, it was the most painful thing that I’ve ever had to do,” Bishop Zubik said.

“It was reeling for all of us,” First Lutheran Church Pastor Brian Evans said.

Even this year, not everything was back to normal. Churches are enforcing social distancing and universal mask wearing.

“I think we all just appreciate the ability to be together again,” Pastor Evans said.

“The message that I would like to share with an awful lot of folks is we missed you,” Bishop Zubik said.

Not every church is back to in-person services. Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rankin is still virtual. This is their second straight Holy Week of staying home.

“It’s been very very different,” Dr. Christopher Conti said over the phone.

They hope to return this summer.

“We’re not rushing. We really want to try and create as much a safe as a space for gathering as possible,” Dr. Conti said.

In this time of constant change, the faith’s message stays the same.

“The church’s ministry goes on no matter what. We proclaim,” Pastor Evans said. “We find some way to do it. God finds a way.”