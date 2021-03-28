By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh is putting out the call for temporary laborers for special projects and seasonal workers.

On Monday, March 29, the city will hold a job fair at the Housing Authority City of Pittsburgh on Ross Street.

The job fair will be going on between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and then again from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Candidates are being asked to come prepared with an updated resume and will be interviewed on the spot. Rates begin at $23.50/hour.

Pittsburgh is looking for plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and painters.

Walk-ins are welcome, but applicants are encouraged to pre-register, which you can do by following this link.

Applicants must adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols, including wearing a face mask and social distancing.