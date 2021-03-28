PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is Palm Sunday, kicking off the beginning of Holy Week.

Like last year, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting services, but local churches are making sure you can still take part in services.

Today kicks off a week of services for the Pittsburgh and Greensburg Dioceses.

In Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik will preside over masses at Saint Paul Cathedral.

A mass was held there last night, and today’s Palm Sunday service is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.

If you’re planning on attending, Zubik says churches have up to 75% capacity — so, keep that in mind.

If you can’t attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on the Diocese’s website.

This goes for all of this week’s service, except for Holy Thursday, which will be closed to the public and only streamed online.

At the Greensburg Diocese, services will be streamed live from the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.

Today’s service will begin at 11:00 a.m., and if you don’t feel safe attending in public or if the church reaches capacity, you can watch it on the Diocese’s website, Facebook page, or YouTube page.

Just like the Pittsburgh Diocese, mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, the Diocese of Greensburg will be televising this year’s Easter mass.

You’ll be able to watch it on Pittsburgh’s C-W at 10:00 a.m. next Sunday.