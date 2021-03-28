By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steeler Ryan Switzer has given another update about his son’s condition, and it is fortunately better than the last few.

Christian Switzer is “stable and not actively bleeding,” according to a tweet from Saturday afternoon.

Christian is stable and not actively bleeding, so we’re able to do these tests out patient until they find the issue. Surgery could be as early as Wednesday if they can confirm what they see on the scan Monday is what they’re looking for. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 27, 2021

The wide receiver tweeted tests were done on Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital, and doctors have found there to be “an abnormality.”

Christian had tests done yesterday up here in Boston. The Doctors’ agree they see an abnormality on Christian’s scan. He has one more scheduled for Monday before they decide how to proceed moving forward. We’ve been told the fix will be surgical. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 27, 2021

There is another scan scheduled for Monday before doctors will decide on a treatment plan.

For the time being, Switzer said doctors indicated a surgery will likely be scheduled for his son within the week.