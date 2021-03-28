CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The former Steeler has been providing regular updates on his son for the last month as the family seeks a diagnosis.
Filed Under:Boston, Boston Children’s Hospital, Christian Switzer, Cleveland Browns, Gabie Switzer, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Switzer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steeler Ryan Switzer has given another update about his son’s condition, and it is fortunately better than the last few.

READ MORE: Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer Says Son Will Be Moved To Boston Children’s Hospital For Treatment

Christian Switzer is “stable and not actively bleeding,” according to a tweet from Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Former Steeler Ryan Switzer’s 9-Month-Old Son Returns To Hospital After ‘Significant Bleeding

The wide receiver tweeted tests were done on Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital, and doctors have found there to be “an abnormality.”

There is another scan scheduled for Monday before doctors will decide on a treatment plan.

MORE NEWS: Former Steelers Player Ryan Switzer Asking For Prayers After Infant Son Diagnosed With COVID-19, Set To Face Surgery

For the time being, Switzer said doctors indicated a surgery will likely be scheduled for his son within the week.