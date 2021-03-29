By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A suspect has been charged in the hit-and-run of a pregnant woman and her dog in Carnegie over the weekend.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 10,101 New Cases Over 3 Days, Death Toll Surpasses 25,000
Police say Melissa Boyrs left the scene after hitting the victim at the intersection of Forsythe Road and Grienbrier Drive on Saturday. The pregnant woman suffered a broken leg.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 592 New Coronavirus Cases, Countywide Death Toll Reaches 1,760
Police say they were able to use security footage to track down the SUV involved, leading them to Boyrs.
According to the criminal complaint, Boyrs admitted to hitting the dog and said she remembered seeing two people next to her vehicle but “blacked out” and didn’t remember hitting anyone.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Boyrs is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless driving.