By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CREEKSIDE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are trying to make contact with a man believed to be armed and barricaded inside an Indiana County home.
Troopers are trying to contact a man at a home along Indiana Road in the borough of Creekside. They're asking people nearby to stay indoors and recommending drivers avoid the area.
Police say it started when troopers were asked to conduct a welfare check of a known man. So far, they’ve been unable to contact him.
The state police's Special Emergency Response Team was called in, and the Creekside Volunteer Fire Department is helping with traffic.
