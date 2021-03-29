By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Remember all those Christmas trees turned into the city of Pittsburgh for recycling after the holiday season?
Well, now they are mulch, just in time for planting season!
Pittsburgh Public Works says it collected 38 tons of recycled Christmas trees.
City residents will be able to pick up that mulch for free at eight locations in the city while supplies last.
The giveaway is happening April 10 to May 10.
To find the list of locations, visit the city’s website here.