MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia guard Taz Sherman plans to enter the NBA draft process.
Sherman announced his intentions Sunday on Twitter, saying he will leave open the option of returning to school for a final season.
Sherman joins fellow guard Sean McNeil in declaring for the draft process.
In addition, guard Jordan McCabe and forward Emmitt Matthews announced their plans to transfer last week.
Sherman, a senior, was third in team scoring at 13.4 points per game.
West Virginia lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish the season 19-10.
