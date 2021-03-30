By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Bethel Park police are asking for help with a child abuse investigation.
Kaiyla Bowers and John Stone are accused of abusing and neglecting a 7-year-old boy.
Police are asking anyone who saw the boy over the last five months or anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 412-831-6800 ext.836 or email crimewatch@bethelpark.net.
The couple is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.