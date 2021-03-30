By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh says it's working to reduce barriers keeping women and minorities from applying to be firefighters.
Out of the city’s 474 firefighters, three are women and 53 are minorities.
"All of our Public Safety bureaus strive to reflect the make up of the communities they serve," Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a press release.
“In Pittsburgh, the population consists of 52% women and 28% minorities, yet the number of applications to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire does not currently mirror those numbers. The City is committed to attracting a more diverse workforce to choose a rewarding career with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire. This way we will better understand and communicate with our neighbors, keeping us all safe.”
The recommendations come from a year-long Firefighter Barrier Assessment study.
The city says it’s already implemented some recommendations, like youth recruitment, a new written exam and the ability to submit applications electronically.