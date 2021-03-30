PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain will lift into the area by sunrise Wednesday.

Plan on a gray, wet day with temperatures closer to the seasonal averages for the first part of the day. A cold front will then throw a major changeup our way. It will rewind our weather pattern back to winter.

That colder air will interact with a secondary push of moisture. This will cause it to mix with, then change over to snow.

Some snow will even accumulate. These accumulations will be mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces, as we have been efficiently warming that top layer of soil with recent sunshine and 70-degree temperatures.

When all is said and done, most of the Pittsburgh-metro area will see under an inch accumulate, thanks to the aforementioned melting.

Areas in the ridges and north of I-80 will likely pick up more thanks to enhancement from Lake Erie.

