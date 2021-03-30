By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne University says it received more than 10,000 freshman applications for the upcoming school year.READ MORE: West Virginia House Passes Personal Income Tax Cut Bill
So far, 8,200 students have been admitted.READ MORE: Fewer Potholes Reported In Pittsburgh This Year
Almost 40% of the class of 2025 is from outside Pennsylvania.MORE NEWS: Mayor Bill Peduto Hopes To Talk Water Infrastructure With President Biden During Pittsburgh Visit
The class represents 45 states as well as 60 countries.