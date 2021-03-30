CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
So far, 8,200 students have been admitted.
Filed Under:Duquesne University, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne University says it received more than 10,000 freshman applications for the upcoming school year.

Almost 40% of the class of 2025 is from outside Pennsylvania.

The class represents 45 states as well as 60 countries.