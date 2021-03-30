By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIGONIER (KDKA) — Idlewild is set to open in two months and is looking to hire 600 seasonal workers.READ MORE: West Virginia House Passes Personal Income Tax Cut Bill
The season is set to begin on Saturday, May 29.READ MORE: Fewer Potholes Reported In Pittsburgh This Year
Some attractions were closed last year, but this year Idlewild says the Story Book Forest and Captain Kidd’s waterplay area will be open.MORE NEWS: Mayor Bill Peduto Hopes To Talk Water Infrastructure With President Biden During Pittsburgh Visit