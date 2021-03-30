By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor announced that it is raising its minimum wage to $15.READ MORE: Owner Of Klavon’s Ice Cream Says Job Market Is Open, But The Workers Are Slim
The Strip District ice cream parlor says it is encouraging other businesses to do the same.
The minimum wage increase will start on Thursday, April 1, but, despite the change occurring on April’s Fools Day, the business says this is no joke.
The change will apply for new and existing employees, according to Klavon’s, and employees will still be able to receive tips on top of that hourly wage.
The minimum wage hike comes as Klavon’s says it is struggling to find applicants to work for the spring and summer ice cream seasons.
The business says that COVID-19 guidelines, including mask wearing, partitions and social distancing, will continue to be observed.
Klavon’s says that no employee has gotten COVID-19, and they did not lay off a single employee during the coronavirus pandemic.