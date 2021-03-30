By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was left in critical condition following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District late on Monday night.
Police say the call came in shortly after 11:00 p.m. along Webster Avenue.
A man was shot in the back, according to police.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.