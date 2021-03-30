By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing Allegheny County magisterial district judge offices, postponing court cases and causing $2,000 in damages.
The Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jacob Klinger and 31-year-old Brandon Orozco were apprehended Tuesday morning and placed behind bars.
They were arrested after magistrate offices in McKees Rocks, Forest Hills and Baldwin were vandalized in November of last year.
The Sheriff’s Office says at each office, the entryways were sealed shut with foam insulation and the keyholes were filled with an “epoxy type glue.” Police say the double doors at Baldwin and Forest Hills were also locked with a bicycle lock.
They also allegedly posted signs reading “evictions are violence.”
According to the Sherrif's Office, the two along with Kevin Kiley, who was arrested in November, planned to protest evictions in front of the magistrate's offices, but when they learned they didn't have enough volunteers, they decided to vandalize the buildings instead.
All three men are facing multiple charges, including obstruction administration of law or other government function and institutional vandalism.