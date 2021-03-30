HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A major announcement from Governor Tom Wolf will come Wednesday, according to a member of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus task force.

Republican Rep. Tim O’Neal from Washington County said to expect an announcement from the governor related to Pennsylvania’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The announcement will focus on a response to President Joe Biden’s announcement on Monday and when the state is moving past Phase 1A.

“That was part of the discussion we had today, and I don’t want to jump the gun on the announcement, but that exact plan on when we’re moving into what phase will be announced tomorrow,” O’Neal said.

Biden said he wants 90 percent of Americans to be able to drive within five minutes of their house to find a dose by April 19. It is a challenge the governor will address Wednesday.

O’Neal is one of four legislative members on the state’s COVID-19 task force, which meets twice a week with Governor Wolf. He says Pennsylvania will soon pick up the pace.

“Within the next several weeks, we will very quickly be moving towards the goal that the president laid out in yesterday’s announcement,” O’Neal said.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller also asked how the task force decides the line when it comes to the age cut-off. He said they do not necessarily take a vote, but that they weigh all options.

O’Neal said officials want to be very deliberate with these next moves to make sure they are not overwhelming the system.