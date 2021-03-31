By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning tomorrow at 9:00 a.m., the Allegheny County Health Department will host a mobile COVID-19 testing site at Imani Christian Academy.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
The testing site will be located at the school at 2150 East Hills Drive and will run until noon.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police SWAT Responds To Man Barricaded Inside A Vehicle On Perrysville Avenue
Those wanting to get tested are being asked to pre-register, which you can do by following this link.
Walk-ups are welcomed and tests will be free and available without prescription or referral.MORE NEWS: Mainline Pharmacy Group Set To Begin Vaccinating Frontline Workers
Insurance is not required but those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card if it will cover the cost of the test.